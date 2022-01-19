Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Arctic weather forecast for Plains, Midwest

Cold air will shift southward, eastward

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
National weather forecast for January 19

National weather forecast for January 19

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

Arctic air has moved into the northern Plains and Midwest, where dangerous wind chills are making it impossible to be outdoors.  

BETTY WHITE-OUT? MICHIGAN NAMES SNOWPLOW AFTER LEGENDARY ACTRESS

Plains, Midwest wind chill alerts

Plains, Midwest wind chill alerts (Credit: Fox News)

The cold air will continue to spread southward and eastward over the next few days.

Midweek forecast lows

Midweek forecast lows (Credit: Fox News)

A cold front sweeping over the South is bringing the risk for strong to severe storms today through the Mississippi Valley tonight and Thursday morning.  

Southern severe storm threat

Southern severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

This front will then move across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic setting up another round of ice and snow on Friday and Saturday to this region.

Mid-Atlantic, Southeast snow and ice threat

Mid-Atlantic, Southeast snow and ice threat (Credit: Fox News)

We are also watching the potential for another nor’easter to impact the Northeast, but details on this storm are not as solid, so those who live along the East Coast should monitor their local forecasts.

