Arctic weather forecast for Plains, Midwest

Arctic air has moved into the northern Plains and Midwest, where dangerous wind chills are making it impossible to be outdoors.

The cold air will continue to spread southward and eastward over the next few days.

A cold front sweeping over the South is bringing the risk for strong to severe storms today through the Mississippi Valley tonight and Thursday morning.

This front will then move across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic setting up another round of ice and snow on Friday and Saturday to this region.

We are also watching the potential for another nor’easter to impact the Northeast, but details on this storm are not as solid, so those who live along the East Coast should monitor their local forecasts.