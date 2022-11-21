AP reporter behind erroneous Russian missile story fired: reports

The Associated Press fired an investigative reporter who sent scare waves through the world after reporting that a senior U.S. intelligence official said Russian missiles flew over NATO territory and killed two people in Poland on Nov. 15, according to reports.

A day later, the AP issued a correction to the information put out by Investigative Reporter James LaPorta, saying they "reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people."

The Associated Press’s correction then went on to say subsequent reporting found the missiles, though Russian-made, were most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.

Before the correction was issued, multiple officials like Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin disputed the claim initially reported by the Associated Press’s LaPorta.

The Daily Beast reported in its weekly edition of Confider on Monday that LaPorta was fired by the Associated Press.

Fox News followed up on the matter with the Associated Press, which released a statement.

"The rigorous editorial standards and practices of The Associated Press are critical to AP’s mission as [an] independent news organization," a representative said. "To ensure our reporting is accurate fair and fact-based, we abide by and enforce these standards, including around the use of anonymous sources. When our standards are violated, we must take the steps necessary to protect the integrity of the news report.

"We do not make these decisions lightly, nor are they based on isolated incidents," the representative added.

In a Twitter post, LaPorta said, "I'd like to thank the multitude of journalists, editors and long-time readers that have reached out to me with words of encouragement and kindness. It sincerely means the world."