Associated Press issues correction after reporting Russian missiles killed two people in Poland

The Associated Press issued a correction after "erroneously" reporting that Russian missiles crossed into Poland and killed two people in Przewodów on Tuesday.

"In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people. Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack," The Associated Press said in a correction published Wednesday afternoon.

The correction comes after multiple officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, said Wednesday that Tuesday's explosion "was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile that, unfortunately, landed in Poland," adding that "whatever the final conclusions may be, the world knows that Russia bears ultimate responsibility for this incident."

"Russia launched another barrage of missiles against Ukraine specifically intended to target Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. This tragic and troubling incident is yet another reminder of the recklessness of Russia's war of choice. And Ukraine has a bedrock right to defend itself, and we will continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they defend their country," Austin said.

POLISH PRESIDENT SAYS 'NO PROOF' MISSILE THAT LANDED IN NATO TERRITORY WAS FIRED BY RUSSIA

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that the missile which landed in Poland was likely an "air defense missile."

"There is no indication that this was an intentional attack on Poland," he said. "There are many indications that it was an air defense missile that unfortunately fell on Polish territory."

Duda added that the missile was likely a Russian-made S-300 rocket, stating that there's "no proof at the moment that it was a missile fired by the Russian side."

STOLTENBERG SAYS NO NATO ARTICLE 4 UNTIL INVESTIGATION IN POLAND MISSILE 'EXPLOSION' COMPLETED

Three U.S. officials who spoke with The Associated Press also suggested that the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces, which was intended to intercept a Russian missile.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, "This is not Ukraine's fault."

"Russia bears reasonability for what happened yesterday because this is a direct result for the ongoing war," Stoltenberg added. "Ukraine has the right to shoot down those missiles that target Ukrainian cities."

