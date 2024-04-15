Anti-Israel agitators block Golden Gate Bridge traffic

Traffic on both lanes of California's Golden Gate Bridge has been shut down Monday, the California Highway Patrol tells Fox News Digital, as images emerging from the scene show anti-Israel protesters holding banners with the messages "Stop the world for Gaza" and "End the siege on Gaza now!"

A similar demonstration also has blocked traffic on Interstate-880 in Oakland.

"A Civic Demonstration is affecting Golden Gate Bridge Southbound Direction into San Francisco. Expect delays and use alternate routes," the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said in a statement.

In the Oakland protest, seven demonstrators are attached to concrete barrels that have been placed in the middle of the roadway, according to KRON.

Real-time traffic data from Google Maps shows extensive delays building up in the Bay Area as a result of the protests.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.