Another suburban New York community declares emergency as Adams to bus migrants from NYC to Long Island

Another New York suburban community has declared a state of emergency as New York City Mayor Eric Adams reportedly plans to bus migrants to Long Island.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, a Republican, on Tuesday declared a state of emergency "in response to reports that the New York City Department of Homeless Services has, or will be arranging for the transportation and relocation of undocumented migrants and/or asylum seekers to hotels or motels within the Town of Riverhead," a press release said.

The executive order says that "on information and belief, the Mayor of New York City or designees acting on his behalf have contacted hotels and motels located within the town of Riverhead to assess availability of such facilities for delivery of migrants from New York City."

Augiar told News 12 Long Island that Adams sent out an advisory communication to all housing facilities in Suffolk County to accept the migrants to be bused from the Big Apple, and that the city would pay for their housing for up to a year and sign contracts with facilities that agreed.

ERIC ADAMS SUSPENDS NYC LAND REVIEW PROCESS, NIXES PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR MOVING MIGRANTS TO NEIGHBORHOODS

"Relative to the surrounding townships on the East End and throughout Suffolk County, Riverhead has done more than its share when it comes to housing the homeless, providing services and offering affordable housing, and our resources and taxpayers simply cannot withstand further demand on our public services," Augiar told News 12.

Three facilities reportedly had already agreed to accept the migrants, but Augiar said she might fight the issue later in court.

Meanwhile, Rockland and Orange counties have already sued the Adams administration for the Democrat's plans to bus migrants to their Republican-controlled jurisdictions and house them at hotels there after the expiration of Title 42.

Rockland County officials have said Adams planned to house more than 300 single male migrants at a hotel in Orangetown for four months that is not within walking distance to public services. The state Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Orangetown a temporary restraining order blocking the plan.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS PLAN BUSES MIGRANTS PAST COUNTY WITH ‘IMMIGRANT PROTECTION' LAW TO REPUBLICAN-LED COUNTIES

However, some 186 migrants who New York City already bused to Newburgh late last week will be permitted to stay under court order.

"In New York City, our compassion is infinite, but our space is not," Dr. Ted Long of NYC Health + Hospitals said at a press conference hosted by Adams' office Wednesday. "We need other cities, other states to raise their hands. And what we need is for them to do exactly what we've done here in New York City for the last year. We need them to raise their hand to help."

State Republican leadership said New York City has already been cleared for $1 billion in funding to address asylum seekers, arguing other municipalities don't have adequate resources.

"We have spent $1 billion and anticipate spending $4.3 billion through June 2024 to manage the tens of thousands of people who have already and still will be coming to New York City from their home countries," Anne Williams-Isom, New York City deputy mayor for health and human services, said Wednesday.

New York City is making the historic Roosevelt Hotel its new hub to welcome asylum seekers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams-Isom said that over the past week, 4,300 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City, and more over 41,500 people currently remain in the city's care.