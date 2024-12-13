Americans threaten to take action as drones terrorize multiple states and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Mysterious drones reportedly spotted in another state.

2. Lawmaker calls on drones to 'be shot down.'

3. NYPD drops bombshell on accused Ivy League killer.

MAJOR HEADLINES

BOILING POINT – Americans threaten to take matters into their own hands as drones terrorize multiple states. Continue reading …

PUT ON NOTICE – Elite universities should be 'shaking in their boots' with Trump's latest nominee. Continue reading …

FOOD FIGHT – DC restaurant workers plan to make things difficult for Trump officials looking to dine out. Continue reading …

MAJOR MISSTEP – Trump points to ‘big tactical mistake’ VP Harris made during campaign. Continue reading …

PASS IT ON – The 'extra step' every traveler should take when boarding a plane. Continue reading ...

--

POLITICS

'POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’ – Whistleblower says FBI treated conservatives like domestic terrorists on Wray's watch. Continue reading …

TERROR TACTICS – Tren de Aragua are ideological terrorists not just a street gang, former military officer warns. Continue reading …

ON THE MOVE – Top GOP rebel angles for powerful House leadership-backed committee post. Continue reading …

DEMANDING ANSWERS – Democrat 'frustrated' by lack of transparency about drones, causing ‘misinformation.' Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

PUSHING BACK – Trump sues liberal networks for billions over alleged ‘dishonest reporting.' Continue reading …

‘OUT OF TOUCH’ – Kellyanne Conway calls out ‘the always-wrong Never Trumpers.’ Continue reading …

'WOMYN' – National Spelling Bee raises eyebrows with third grade word list. Continue reading …

DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS – State lieutenant gov sends warning to blue state leaders who resist immigration laws. Continue reading …

OPINION

BETSY DEVOS – Five ways that Linda McMahon, Trump can make education great. Continue reading …

LINDSEY GRAHAM – We are playing Russian roulette with our national security. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

TIMEOUT – 'Gassed' LeBron James steps away from Lakers for ‘personal reasons.’ Continue reading …

‘FLIPPED OFF’ – HGTV star tearfully reveals why she ended relationship with estranged husband. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – What's Daniel Penny doing next? Which singer gave up 'superstar' status to be a dad? Take the quiz here …

WELL RESTED – A doctor's advice on how to ease those racing thoughts at night and actually get to sleep. Continue reading …

SUGAR HIGH – Family hops on the viral candy salad trend. See video …

WATCH

JOE CONCHA – Biden leaving office with lowest approval in 16 years, Fox News polling shows. See video …

TOM HOMAN – Trump's border czar hints at more meetings with blue-city mayors. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













