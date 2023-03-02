Can we switch seats? Americans sound off on airplane seat-swapping

Americans in the Big Apple told Fox News when they think it’s right to swap seats with fellow airplane passengers.

"It's a lot easier if I'm traveling alone but, you know, if a mom and a child are traveling together and their seats are separate, an older couple or even a couple, to me, it's not a big deal," Cam, from Arizona, told Fox News.

People may ask to switch seats on an airplane to sit next to a loved one or for health reasons, but sometimes they just don’t want to be stuck with a middle seat. Recently an airline passenger went viral for not being able to switch seats to sit next to his wife.

"If it's a crazy first-class seat and you're in coach or you're in business, maybe that would be a little inappropriate to ask for a switch," a New York City visitor, Naomi, told Fox News. "There's no harm in asking, the person can always say no."

Some had other reasons for not wanting to switch seats.

"If I was a nervous flyer, which I am, so I pick particular seats. I would explain I can't move because of this reason," Kellieann, visiting the Big Apple, told Fox News. "But if it's just because I picked a normal seat, of course, I'd give somebody my seat any day."

But some New Yorkers may move if there’s a baby on board.

"Only if the newborn was screaming. But if they were, like, sleeping I think it would be fine," Grace, told Fox News.

An American Airlines flight attendant, Serenity Haley, said on TikTok there’s safety reasons behind assigned seats.

"Before take-off, we always do what’s called a weight and balance just to make sure the weight is good on the plane and the balance is okay for take-off," Haley, said. "So, when you change your seats, you are actually changing the balance of the plane."