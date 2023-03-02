Expand / Collapse search
Can we switch seats? Americans sound off on airplane seat-swapping

Isabelle McDonnell
By Isabelle McDonnell | Fox News
NEW YORK – Americans in the Big Apple told Fox News when they think it’s right to swap seats with fellow airplane passengers.

"It's a lot easier if I'm traveling alone but, you know, if a mom and a child are traveling together and their seats are separate, an older couple or even a couple, to me, it's not a big deal," Cam, from Arizona, told Fox News. 

NEW YORKERS REVEAL WHEN THEY'RE CHANGING SEATS. WATCH:

People may ask to switch seats on an airplane to sit next to a loved one or for health reasons, but sometimes they just don’t want to be stuck with a middle seat. Recently an airline passenger went viral for not being able to switch seats to sit next to his wife

"If it's a crazy first-class seat and you're in coach or you're in business, maybe that would be a little inappropriate to ask for a switch," a New York City visitor, Naomi, told Fox News. "There's no harm in asking, the person can always say no."

Stacey, from Florida, tells Fox News she's not playing change the seat game.

Stacey, from Florida, tells Fox News she's not playing change the seat game. (Isabelle McDonnell / Fox News)

WHAT IS THE SAFEST SEAT ON AN AIRPLANE IN THE EVENT OF A CRASH? RESULTS ARE SURPRISING

Some had other reasons for not wanting to switch seats.

"If I was a nervous flyer, which I am, so I pick particular seats. I would explain I can't move because of this reason," Kellieann, visiting the Big Apple, told Fox News. "But if it's just because I picked a normal seat, of course, I'd give somebody my seat any day."

But some New Yorkers may move if there’s a baby on board.

"Only if the newborn was screaming. But if they were, like, sleeping I think it would be fine," Grace, told Fox News.

AIRPLANE PASSENGER YELLS, DEMANDS WATER FROM FLIGHT ATTENDANT, ALL CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Cam, from Arizona, says he always takes the middle seat.

Cam, from Arizona, says he always takes the middle seat. (Isabelle McDonnell/ Fox News)

An American Airlines flight attendant, Serenity Haley, said on TikTok there’s safety reasons behind assigned seats. 

"Before take-off, we always do what’s called a weight and balance just to make sure the weight is good on the plane and the balance is okay for take-off," Haley, said. "So, when you change your seats, you are actually changing the balance of the plane."