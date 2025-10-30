Cruise ship allegedly leaves 80-year-old woman behind on island, daughter demands answers after death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The daughter of an 80-year-old woman found dead after allegedly being abandoned by her cruise ship recently called for a coronial inquest into her mother's death, calling the incident "a failure of care and common sense."

Suzanne Rees, who was partaking in a luxury 60-day cruise in Australia, was found dead Sunday after she was reported missing Saturday night.

Rees was last seen on a group hiking tour of Lizard Island, about 200 miles north of Cairns, but did not return to the Coral Adventurer cruise ship—which left at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said they heard commotion on the radio and saw the ship returning to the island on a vessel tracker.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), Australia’s national maritime safety regulator, told Fox News Digital it was notified about the incident by the vessel at about 10 p.m. local time Saturday, prompting AMSA to initiate a response.

An AMSA spokesperson said they assisted Queensland Police in the search, and are continuing to work closely with Queensland authorities, including Queensland Police and WorkSafe Queensland.

"AMSA will make an assessment as to whether there was any non-compliance associated with the passenger not being counted onto the ship and, if necessary, will take action to address them," the spokesperson wrote in a statement. "AMSA intends to conduct inquiries on board the vessel when it arrives in Darwin. We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding why the passenger may not have been accounted for during boarding. AMSA offers its condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who has passed. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Rees' daughter, Katherine, told ABC Australia "from the little we have been told, it seems that there was a failure of care and common sense."

"We understand from the police that it was a very hot day, and Mum felt ill on the hill climb. She was asked to head down, unescorted," Katherine told the outlet. "Then the ship left, apparently without doing a passenger count."

The family reportedly said they are hoping to learn if Rees' death could have been prevented.

The Coroner's Court of Queensland on Wednesday confirmed to ABC Rees' death was "referred to the coroner for investigation."

Once the coroner's investigation is complete, a decision will be made about launching an inquest into the death.

AMSA said details surrounding the timing of the vessel's arrival and AMSA’s next steps are not available, as the investigation remains active.

"The Coral team have been in contact with the woman's family, and we will continue to offer support to them through this difficult process," Coral Expeditions CEO Mark Fifield reportedly wrote in a statement. "While investigations into the incident are continuing, we are deeply sorry that this has occurred and are offering our full support to the woman's family."

The operation of the vessel is regulated under the Australian Navigation Act 2012 and relevant workplace laws, according to AMSA.

