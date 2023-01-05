Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Altercation leads to man beaten to death with metal pipe on DC's Ellipse

Police believe victim, person of interest are homeless

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A man is believed to have been beaten to death with a metal pipe on the Ellipse in downtown Washington, D.C.

Investigators say a jogger found the man early Wednesday morning in the high-profile part of the nation's capital near both the White House and Washington Monument, and flagged down a Secret Service agent just before 9 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FOX 5 DC.

D.C. Police Assistant chief Morgan Kane said during a media briefing investigators located video that showed an altercation in the area just after 6:30 a.m. Officers say the metal pipe believed to have been used in the attack was found at the scene.

Kane said the video led investigators to a person of interest, who at last check police stopped and spoke with. She added that it appears both the victim and person of interest are homeless.

Authorities believe a man was beaten to death with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning on the Ellipse in downtown Washington, D.C.

Authorities believe a man was beaten to death with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning on the Ellipse in downtown Washington, D.C. (FOX 5 DC)

This murder marks the District's third homicide of the new year. The investigation is continuing. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Metropolitan Police Department for an update on this case. 