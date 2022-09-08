Alex Murdaugh: Mallory Beach boat crash victim lawsuit trial date set for October

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A trial date was set in the years-long lawsuit aimed at holding former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s family and others liable for the 2019 fatal boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Murdaugh’s now-deceased son, Paul Murdaugh, was allegedly drunkenly driving his father’s boat before crashing it into a bridge near Parris Island, sending several passengers flying. Beach never made it out of the water that night, and her body was found eight days later, about five miles from the crash.

Paul Murdaugh allegedly used a credit card belonging to his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, and ID belonging to elder brother, Buster Murdaugh, to illegally purchase alcohol while underage from a convenience store owned by Parker’s Corporation earlier that day.

Hampton County Judge Daniel Hall on Wednesday granted a motion to sever Parker’s Corporation and its CEO and founder Gregory Parker from Murdaugh in the lawsuit filed on behalf of Beach’s family. That means the claim against Parker separately will proceed to a jury trial scheduled for October 10, 2022.

"The Beach family wants to hold everyone who contributed to the death of their daughter accountable in one trial," Beach family attorney, Mark Tinsley, said in a statement to WCBD-TV. "At this point, I plan on asking the judge to reconsider his ruling in hopes that the family won’t be put through two full trials."

Alex Murdaugh, then a defense attorney and assistant prosecutor from a prominent family that wielded power in the state’s Low Country for a century, has been accused of confronting other injured teen passengers at the hospital, telling them not to speak to law enforcement. He allegedly later launched a "whisper campaign" to make it seem like Connor Cook had crashed the boat, not his own son.

Paul Murdaugh was still facing pending boating under the influence charges at the time he and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were shot to death by different guns on June 7, 2021, on the family’s Colleton County estate. Their double murder launched a slew of investigations into the Murdaughs’ financial dealings.

Alex Murdaugh had been indicted in schemes to embezzle a total of $8.5 million from former legal clients and other victims, as well as a plot to have himself killed so his surviving son, Buster, could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy before he was charged with murder in mid-July.

He has pleaded not guilty to the killing of his wife and younger son.