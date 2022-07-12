Alex Murdaugh lawyer says murder charges expected

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney facing a slew of criminal charges on multiple fronts, is expected to be charged with the killing of his wife and son, his attorney said.

Murdaugh's lawyer, Jim Griffin, said in a statement Tuesday, "We have not been advised by anyone associated with law enforcement or the Attorney General's office that Alex will be charged with murder. However, he added, "I am aware that SLED advised the family that they intend to seek murder indictments from a grand jury later this week. We won't have any comment until charges are actually brought against Alex."

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told Fox News that it's investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still "active and ongoing," adding that "agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time."

Maggie, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were killed at the family's home on June 7, 2021. They were found near dog kennels on the residence grounds. No suspects have been named.

"I need police and ambulance immediately! My wife and child have been shot badly," Alex Murdaugh frantically told a dispatcher during a 911 call. "I’ve got up to it now – it’s bad."

Investigators have noted that the two were shot with two different guns – Paul at close range with a shotgun, and Maggie with an assault rifle while running, The State newspaper reported. Maggie’s phone was found on a nearby roadway, but investigators have not offered any explanation.

At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh was facing pending boating under the influence charges for the February 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injured several other passengers.

Alex Murdaugh has denied involvement in their deaths.

In addition, he faces charges related to allegations that he embezzled millions from clients of his former law firm, from which he resigned.

On top of that, Murdaugh allegedly hired someone to shoot him so his living son could collect on his life insurance policy. Murdaugh also faces charges related to insurance settlements in connection with the death of his family's housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.