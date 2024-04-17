Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri

Suburban St. Louis officer fatally shoots 18-year-old who killed man at gas station

37-year-old Ferguson, MO, officer killed Joshua Campbell after the suspect shot Detarius Haynes

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Ferguson, Missouri, police officer fired the fatal shot that killed a man at a gas station in the St. Louis suburb, police said Wednesday.

JUDGE AWARDS $23.5 MILLION TO UNDERCOVER ST. LOUIS OFFICER BEATEN BY COLLEAGUES DURING PROTEST

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a convenience store. Police said 26-year-old Detarius Haynes and 18-year-old Joshua Campbell were in a vehicle that pulled up to a gas pump. St. Louis County police said in a news release that Campbell shot Haynes, who collapsed and died near the gas pump. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted that shooting.

St. Louis, Branson, Springfield crime

A Ferguson, Missouri, police officer fatally shot a man who reportedly killed someone at a gas station. (Fox News Digital)

A Ferguson officer who was walking out of the store shot Campbell. He ran onto West Florissant Road, where he collapsed and died, St. Louis County police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 37-year-old officer was unhurt.