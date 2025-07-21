Alabama Christian school teacher, 35, accused of sexual relationship with student

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teacher at an Alabama Christian school was arrested Friday after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, an incident the school described as "heart rending for all involved."

North River Christian Academy, a private Pre-K-12 school in Tuscaloosa, on Friday posted a statement online about the arrest and allegations against "a former employee."

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that deputies arrested Sarah Huggins Logan, 35, on Friday and charged her with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act.

The parents of the student alerted authorities on Wednesday that their juvenile daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with a teacher, Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Capt. Jack Kennedy told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The VCU’s Sexual Assault Section launched an investigation and obtained warrants for Logan after conducting interviews and recovering evidence, the statement said.

No details about the victim or what evidence investigators uncovered were immediately provided. Kennedy confirmed that Logan was no longer an employee of the school.

The school said it was made aware of the allegations earlier in the week and alerted state and local authorities. The school added it has been cooperating with the agencies’ investigation.

"Our first concern is for the health and welfare of our students, staff, and families," the school said. "Please respect the privacy of all these parties. Contributing to rumors and suspicions profits no one and contributes only to the hardships experienced by those impacted."

"It should be self-evident to say that this incident is heart rending for all involved," the school continued. "This includes especially the families directly impacted. We have prayed for them and encouraged our entire school family to hold them up in their personal prayers. This situation is easy for no one; there are only degrees of difficulty."

Kennedy said that there may be more victims and encouraged them to speak with investigators.

The sheriff’s investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be forthcoming.