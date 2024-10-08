Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Afghan man in Oklahoma plotted Election Day terror attack in US on behalf of ISIS, Justice Department says

Suspect allegedly liquidated his family’s assets, resettled family members overseas, in preparation for attack

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , David Spunt Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Afghan citizen living in Oklahoma has been charged with plotting a terror attack on Election Day on behalf of the Islamic State, the Justice Department said Tuesday. 

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, obtained firearms and ammunition to conduct a violent attack on U.S. soil, as well as taking a number of steps to prepare for the plot, authorities said. He entered the United States on Sept. 9, 2021, on a special immigrant visa and is currently on parole status pending adjudication of his immigration proceedings.

He is charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and receiving a firearm to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism. He appeared in an Oklahoam federal court on Tuesday. 

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27

A photo from July, in which the defendant allegedly is describing to his daughter and another child "the rewards a martyr receives in the afterlife." (Justice Department)

"As charged, the Justice Department foiled the defendant’s plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil on Election Day," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. 

Ahead of the planned attack, Tawhedi allegedly liquidated his family’s assets, resettled members of his family overseas, acquired AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition.

"This defendant, motivated by ISIS, allegedly conspired to commit a violent attack, on election day, here on our homeland," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.  "I am proud of the men and women of the FBI who uncovered and stopped the plot before anyone was harmed.  Terrorism is still the FBI's number one priority, and we will use every resource to protect the American people." 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.