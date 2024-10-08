Afghan man in Oklahoma plotted Election Day terror attack in US on behalf of ISIS, Justice Department says

An Afghan citizen living in Oklahoma has been charged with plotting a terror attack on Election Day on behalf of the Islamic State, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, obtained firearms and ammunition to conduct a violent attack on U.S. soil, as well as taking a number of steps to prepare for the plot, authorities said. He entered the United States on Sept. 9, 2021, on a special immigrant visa and is currently on parole status pending adjudication of his immigration proceedings.

He is charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and receiving a firearm to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism. He appeared in an Oklahoam federal court on Tuesday.

"As charged, the Justice Department foiled the defendant’s plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil on Election Day," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

Ahead of the planned attack, Tawhedi allegedly liquidated his family’s assets, resettled members of his family overseas, acquired AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition.

"This defendant, motivated by ISIS, allegedly conspired to commit a violent attack, on election day, here on our homeland," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "I am proud of the men and women of the FBI who uncovered and stopped the plot before anyone was harmed. Terrorism is still the FBI's number one priority, and we will use every resource to protect the American people."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.