Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks 'afraid as hell' of contracting COVID, requests adjournment

Accused Waukesha, Wisconsin, parade killer Darrell Brooks said Wednesday that he is "afraid as hell" of possibly contracting COVID-19 and requested an adjournment during his continued pretrial hearing, in which he is representing himself.

"When I was brought in there and they told me they had to test me for COVID, I was immediately, like, what do you mean you have to test me for this? … Immediately, in my head, I started to get afraid that they even had to test for COVID," Brooks said during his hearing livestreamed by FOX 6 Milwaukee of receiving a COVID-19 test in prison.

"I'm afraid as hell," Brooks, who is accused of killing six Christmas parade attendees last November, said later of contracting the virus.

Waukesha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow removed Brooks from the court Wednesday for his frequent interruptions. She removed him on Monday and Tuesday, as well.

WAUKESHA PARADE MURDER TRIAL: JUDGE ORDERS ERRATIC DEFENDANT DARRELL BROOKS REMOVED FROM THE COURTROOM AGAIN

A request for an adjournment filed Wednesday states, in Brooks' own handwriting, that after learning he is "on COVID-19 protocol," he wants his pretrial hearing adjourned "at this time."

WAUKESHA ACCUSED CHRISTMAS PARADE KILLER DARRELL BROOKS SQUABBLES WITH JUDGE, WANTS TO REPRESENT HIMSELF

The suspect reported losing his sense of taste on Tuesday night.

"I didn't know what it was at first, because it started with fatigue. … I said, ‘Man, I don’t know if this is just me being tired.' That's what I initially thought it was. Maybe I'm just a little bit exhausted, but I said, ‘No, anybody knows their body.' It's got to be something more, because … I don't even have an appetite, and when I'm trying to eat, I can't even taste anything," Brooks said of his symptoms.

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS SAYS HE FEELS 'DEHUMANIZED,' 'DEMONIZED' IN FIRST JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW

Dorow repeatedly asked Brooks if he wanted to take a rapid test, which he refused.

Prosecutors said they believed Brooks' narrative about possibly having COVID-19 is an attempt to further delay hearings, which Brooks disputed.

"That was not polite. That was abuse … by the prosecution," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooks is facing 76 counts and up to life in prison for the holiday massacre that killed Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.