CRIME
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks 'afraid as hell' of contracting COVID, requests adjournment

Waukesha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow removed Brooks from the court Wednesday for his frequent interruptions

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Accused Waukesha, Wisconsin, parade killer Darrell Brooks said Wednesday that he is "afraid as hell" of possibly contracting COVID-19 and requested an adjournment during his continued pretrial hearing, in which he is representing himself.

"When I was brought in there and they told me they had to test me for COVID, I was immediately, like, what do you mean you have to test me for this? … Immediately, in my head, I started to get afraid that they even had to test for COVID," Brooks said during his hearing livestreamed by FOX 6 Milwaukee of receiving a COVID-19 test in prison.

"I'm afraid as hell," Brooks, who is accused of killing six Christmas parade attendees last November, said later of contracting the virus.

Waukesha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow removed Brooks from the court Wednesday for his frequent interruptions. She removed him on Monday and Tuesday, as well.

WAUKESHA PARADE MURDER TRIAL: JUDGE ORDERS ERRATIC DEFENDANT DARRELL BROOKS REMOVED FROM THE COURTROOM AGAIN

Darrell Brooks appears in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Darrell Brooks appears in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Pool via Scott Ash / Now News Group)

A request for an adjournment filed Wednesday states, in Brooks' own handwriting, that after learning he is "on COVID-19 protocol," he wants his pretrial hearing adjourned "at this time."

WAUKESHA ACCUSED CHRISTMAS PARADE KILLER DARRELL BROOKS SQUABBLES WITH JUDGE, WANTS TO REPRESENT HIMSELF

The suspect reported losing his sense of taste on Tuesday night.

Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is facing 76 criminal charges: six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run involving death and two counts of bail jumping, all felonies; and one count of misdemeanor domestic abuse-battery.

Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is facing 76 criminal charges: six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run involving death and two counts of bail jumping, all felonies; and one count of misdemeanor domestic abuse-battery. (Pool via Scott Ash / Now News Group)

"I didn't know what it was at first, because it started with fatigue. … I said, ‘Man, I don’t know if this is just me being tired.' That's what I initially thought it was. Maybe I'm just a little bit exhausted, but I said, ‘No, anybody knows their body.' It's got to be something more, because … I don't even have an appetite, and when I'm trying to eat, I can't even taste anything," Brooks said of his symptoms.

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS SAYS HE FEELS 'DEHUMANIZED,' 'DEMONIZED' IN FIRST JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW

Dorow repeatedly asked Brooks if he wanted to take a rapid test, which he refused.

Prosecutors said they believed Brooks' narrative about possibly having COVID-19 is an attempt to further delay hearings, which Brooks disputed.

"That was not polite. That was abuse … by the prosecution," he said.

Brooks is facing 76 counts and up to life in prison for the holiday massacre that killed Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.