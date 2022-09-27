Waukesha accused Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks squabbles with judge, wants to represent himself

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Wisconsin man accused of plowing his SUV into Christmas parade revelers, killing six and injuring dozens more last year, bickered with a judge Tuesday over his ability to serve as his own lawyer at trial.

"I would like to represent myself," Darrell Broks, 40, told Judge Jennifer Dorow.

"What does that mean to you, sir?" She asked.

"Again, because I’ve already said it on the record, to represent myself as a sovereign citizen," he answered, pulling down his face mask.

But Brooks told Dorow that he was unclear on the nature and basis for the charges against him.

He currently faces 77 total raps — including six count of first-degree homicide for the Nov. 21 rampage.

"Stop playing games," the exasperated judge said at one point after another exchange with Brooks, according to WISN.

The accused killer chuckled after Dorow pressed him to acknowledge his comprehension of the case.

"It’s a lot of numbers," he responded with a derisive laugh.

He also insisted that he was an "alleged" defendant in the case, drawing another annoyed correction from Dorow.

Brooks refused to answer several questions and questioned why the State of Wisconsin is the official plaintiff in the proceeding against him.

"You have demonstrated through this hearing that you don’t have a basic understanding of some of the things that are going on," she told Brooks.

Dorow finally told Brooks he had until Wednesday morning to officially request to serve as his own lawyer.

"At this point sir I cannot grant the request because I cannot make a finding that you understand what’s going on," she said.

Brooks’ trial is slated to begin Oct. 3.