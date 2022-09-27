Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Waukesha accused Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks squabbles with judge, wants to represent himself

Brooks, 40, is charged with murdering six people Nov. 3, 2021, in Wisconsin

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Waukesha attack survivor on how a community comes together following a tragedy Video

Waukesha attack survivor on how a community comes together following a tragedy

Waukesha resident and parade victim Kimberlee Coronado on how a community comes together in a time of loss following the shooting that took place outside of Chicago.

The Wisconsin man accused of plowing his SUV into Christmas parade revelers, killing six and injuring dozens more last year, bickered with a judge Tuesday over his ability to serve as his own lawyer at trial.

"I would like to represent myself," Darrell Broks, 40, told Judge Jennifer Dorow.

"What does that mean to you, sir?" She asked.

"Again, because I’ve already said it on the record, to represent myself as a sovereign citizen," he answered, pulling down his face mask.

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people after he allegedly rammed his SUV into a Christmas parade in November 2021.

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people after he allegedly rammed his SUV into a Christmas parade in November 2021. (handout)

But Brooks told Dorow that he was unclear on the nature and basis for the charges against him.

He currently faces 77 total raps — including six count of first-degree homicide for the Nov. 21 rampage.

"Stop playing games," the exasperated judge said at one point after another exchange with Brooks, according to WISN.

The accused killer chuckled after Dorow pressed him to acknowledge his comprehension of the case.

"It’s a lot of numbers," he responded with a derisive laugh.

Darrell Brooks is set for trial next month on charges murdered five people and injured nearly 50 after plowing through a Christmas parade with his sport utility vehicle on Nov. 21, 2021.

Darrell Brooks is set for trial next month on charges murdered five people and injured nearly 50 after plowing through a Christmas parade with his sport utility vehicle on Nov. 21, 2021. (Mark Hoffman/Pool via Reuters)

He also insisted that he was an "alleged" defendant in the case, drawing another annoyed correction from Dorow.

Brooks refused to answer several questions and questioned why the State of Wisconsin is the official plaintiff in the proceeding against him.

"You have demonstrated through this hearing that you don’t have a basic understanding of some of the things that are going on," she told Brooks.

The six victims killed in the Waukesha parade attack were identified as Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm, 81.

The six victims killed in the Waukesha parade attack were identified as Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm, 81. (Facebook)

Dorow finally told Brooks he had until Wednesday morning to officially request to serve as his own lawyer.

"At this point sir I cannot grant the request because I cannot make a finding that you understand what’s going on," she said.

Brooks’ trial is slated to begin Oct. 3.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.