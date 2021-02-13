Historic storm heads to Texas days after icy roads cause massive deadly pile-up

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to stay off the roads and conserve power as a winter storm barrels through the state.

"Every part of the state will face freezing conditions over the coming days, and I urge all Texans to remain vigilant against the extremely harsh weather that is coming," Governor Abbott said Saturday.

"Stay off the roads, take conscious steps to conserve energy, and avoid dangerous practices like bringing generators indoors or heating homes with ovens or stovetops."

Texas authorities are on high alert following a 133-car pileup that left at least six people dead and dozens more injured in Fort Worth Thursday.

Icy conditions also led to a 13-car crash in Magnolia, Texas Friday.

Abbott issued an emergency disaster declaration for the entire state and will request a Federal Emergency Declaration from the White House.

"Our emergency response to this winter weather requires a collective approach between state agencies, local officials, and Texans throughout our communities to ensure the safety and security of the Lone Star State," Abbott said Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for nearly every county in the state, saying that travel in north and central Texas "could be very difficult...if not impossible late Sunday into Monday."

"Snow totals of several inches are forecast across much of Oklahoma and into northern Texas," the Weather Prediction Center wrote Saturday. Snow will start falling throughout Texas late Saturday night.

Temperatures will drop precipitously over the next 72 hours.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo warned that "dangerously cold wind chills under -20 are expected in the Panhandles each of the next 3 mornings with Monday morning featuring values as low as -30."

Abbott said "roads will be very dangerous" and much of Texas "will face historic low temperature that will last for days."