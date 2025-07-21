Trump releasing the MLK Jr. files is a victory for truth and accountability

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On April 4, 1968, my uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was taken from us in a tragic act that forever changed the nation and ignited a powerful call for justice and equality. He and my father, Reverend A.D. King, fought side by side in the Civil Rights Movement—not only as brothers by blood, but as brothers in purpose. Together, they shared a dream rooted in the belief that we are one blood, one human race.

As my uncle once warned, "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools." That warning rings truer than ever.

He was a man of peace, a minister of the Gospel, and a dreamer whose only weapon was the truth. His death left behind not just grief, but deep and lasting questions about who was truly responsible, what the government knew, and why so much of that knowledge was kept hidden from the American people.

For decades, efforts to uncover the full truth have been stalled. In the 1990s, Congress passed the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which led to the release of some documents related to both the JFK and MLK assassinations. But those files were often incomplete, heavily redacted, and sanitized under vague claims of national security or foreign intelligence sensitivity. What was meant to provide answers only raised more suspicion, as key names, connections, and timelines remained obscured.

That has now changed.

Thanks to the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, along with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, the American people are finally being given the truth. In one of the most significant acts of government transparency in modern history, more than 300,000 pages of long-classified documents related to my uncle’s assassination have been declassified.

This is not a symbolic gesture, nor is it a political stunt. It is leadership. The newly released files include detailed FBI field office reports from across the nation. For the first time, the public can read uncensored correspondence between agencies and Congress, revealing how bureaucrats delayed or concealed information that the American people had a right to know.

So why now?

Because the excuses have expired, the justifications for continued secrecy are no longer applicable. More importantly, because the American people deserve honesty. Our trust in public institutions has been damaged not by what we’ve learned, but by what we were never allowed to see.

President Trump did not cave to pressure from the intelligence community or permanent Washington. He stood with the people. He upheld the principle that government must be accountable to those it serves. His decision to override long-standing objections and release these documents fulfills a promise that generations of Americans have waited to see kept. And his administration made that all possible.

As Scripture says, "There is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open." That truth is not just a biblical promise—it is now the operating principle of this administration.

My uncle once said, "The time is always right to do what is right." It was a call to moral action regardless of politics. By that measure, President Trump, Pam Bondi, and Tulsi Gabbard have honored his legacy in a manner that few have ever done. Today, finally, America is doing what is right.

As we reckon with the truths of history, we must also recognize this: the measure of one’s contribution to justice, peace, and human dignity is not diminished by the complexity of their humanity. While some may seek to discredit the message by highlighting the imperfections of the messenger, people often fail to realize that it is through our flaws and imperfections that the brightest light truly shines. The power of the movement was never rooted in perfection, but in the courage to press forward despite it.

Our nation is at its best when we remember that we are one blood, one human family. That is the legacy my father and uncle died fighting for.