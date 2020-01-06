'60 Minutes' obtains graphic photos of Jeffrey Epstein shortly after his death

Newly revealed photos show Jeffrey Epstein’s face frozen in death and the torn strip of orange prison bedsheet he allegedly used as a noose to hang himself.



The photos — which include the convicted pedophile’s corpse both naked and in a hospital gown laying on a gurney — were released by CBS TV’s “60 Minutes’’ Sunday as part of a segment that included an interview with former New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden.



Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother, Mark, to observe an autopsy on the disgraced financier, was asked if he thought he killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell in August — as the current ME says — or was the victim of something more sinister.



“The forensic evidence released so far, including autopsy, point much more to murder and strangulation than the suicide and suicidal hanging,” Baden replied.



The former ME noted that Epstein was taken to an emergency room when he was found in his cell, calling that “not normal protocol’’ and noting it disrupted the scene.



An autopsy photo of Epstein’s hyoid bone, at the base of his neck, also showed it broken in three places, which Baden said is unheard of in a suicidal hanging.

“Going over — over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40, 50 years — no one had three fractures,’’ Baden said.



The city ME’s office refuted the claim and said it stands “firmly’’ behind its ruling that Epstein killed himself.



Law-enforcement sources have told The Post that authorities believe Epstein tied one end of a prison sheet around his neck and the other around a bed railing in his cell, then kneeled forward, hanging, until he died.

One of the photos shows a strip of prison sheet fashioned into a noose.



Another snapshot reveals a piece of orange sheet tied to his bed railing about 4 feet off the ground. A third photo shows a small piece of fabric tied through a grate on his window.



The photos also included a mess of orange sheets in the cell and medicine bottles lined up on a metal shelf on the top bunk.



“60 Minutes” says a note left in Epstein’s cell shows he “wrote that one guard kept me in a locked shower stall for one hour.”



“Noel (the guard), sent me burnt food. Giants bugs crawling over my hands. No fun,’’ it quotes the note as saying.



Epstein was being held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan, awaiting sex-trafficking charges, when he was found dead the morning of Aug. 10.



