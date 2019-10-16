Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

6-year-old Minnesota boy vanishes after getting off school bus

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Hundreds are helping in the search for a 6-year-old boy who vanished after he got off a school bus in a small town in Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

The boy, identified only by his first name, Ethan, left the bus with his siblings north of Becker, Minn., and ran off to play with his family’s dog just after 4 p.m., the Sherburne County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Ethan

Ethan (Sherburne County Sheriff's Department )

He has not been seen since.

Ethan has blond hair and was wearing a light blue Becker spirit T-shirt, grey Becker sweatpants and blue hoodie with no writing on it, the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.