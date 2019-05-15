6 confirmed dead, identified in Alaska 2-plane midair crash: officials

Six people killed in a two-plane collision in Alaska Monday have been identified by Alaska police.

Ten others were injured in the crash involving two floatplanes carrying Princess Cruise passengers taking part in shore excursions near Ketchikan, in southeast Alaska.

INJURED SNOWBOARDER, CLIMBING PARTNER RESCUED AFTER FOUR-DAY ORDEAL ON DENALI

One of the victims was initially reported missing.

The victims were identified as:

Pilot Randy Sullivan, 46, from Ketchikan, Alaska;

Simon Bodie, 56, from Tempe, New South Wales, Australia;

Cassandra Webb, 62, from Saint Louis, Missouri;

Ryan Wilk, 39, from Utah;

Louis Botha, 46, from San Diego, California;

Elsa Wilk, 37, from Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.

"We are deeply saddened to report this news and our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives and the families of those impacted by today’s accident," Princess Cruises said in a statement Monday. "Princess Cruises is extending its full support to traveling companions of the guests involved."

The pilot and all four passengers in a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver were killed while one passenger was killed and 10 injured in a de Havilland Otter DHC-3.

The Princess Cruise is continuing on its scheduled tour, KTUU in Anchorage reported.

Passenger Jan Franks told KTUU she planned to do a scheduled helicopter tour even though some passengers had canceled their plans. “It’s just a group of 3,200 people being so grateful they weren’t involved [in the crash],” she said, “and feeling so sad for those people and their families and friends.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the crash.