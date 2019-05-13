Expand / Collapse search
Alaska
At least 6 unaccounted for after 2 Alaska floatplanes go down, Coast Guard says

Six people are unaccounted for after two floatplanes went down in Southeast Alaska, the Coast Guard said Monday evening.

The crafts were reported to have gone down in the area of George Inlet, near Ketchikan. It was not immediately clear whether the floatplanes collided or went down separately.

Weather conditions included high overcast skies with 9 MPH winds out of the southeast.

The service said 10 people on board the two planes were accounted for, but their conditions were not known. Coast Guard Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios told The Associated Press one of the planes carried 11 people and the other plane carried five.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported injured passengers were being taken to a nearby lodge, where the local emergency medical services department was staging.

The Coast Guard said it had launched a helicopter crew and two boat crews from its Ketchikan station to search for the missing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.