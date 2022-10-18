Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

5-year-old Wisconsin girl dies after she was shot at home in Green Bay

35-year-old WI man has been named as person of interest in the case

Associated Press
A 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, WLUK-TV reported.

A 5-year-old girl from Green Bay has pronounced dead after she was shot at her home.

Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case.

No additional details were released.