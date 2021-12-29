Florida hit-and-run suspect has court outburst caught on video

The Florida hit-and-run suspect allegedly involved in a crash that killed two children and injured four was seen on video being led out of a court appearance after an outburst in the courtroom.

Sean Charles Greer, 27, was arrested Tuesday after police said physical evidence from the scene of the Monday crash in Wilton Manors led detectives to him. He was taken out of the courtroom after apparently objecting to the proceedings. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel called his court appearance "brief but dramatic."

"We seem to have lost him for a moment," Judge Joseph Murphy said during the videotaped hearing. Someone then told Murphy, "Your honor, he stepped away. He didn’t want to come back before the judge."

Greer allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crash. His public defender said his client suffers from asthma, depression and insomnia, the paper reported. Authorities said Kylie Jones, 5, and Andrea Fleming, 6, were killed in the hit-and-run. The driver of a 2009 Honda Accord allegedly swerved around a turning Broward County Transit bus, rode up on the sidewalk and plowed through the children.

Greer fled the scene and his car was later located in Wilton Manors, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, officials said. There was damage on the vehicle consistent with being involved in the crash. The car’s front bumper was missing. It had been found at the scene of the crash.

Greer’s Florida drivers license has been suspended since 2016, prosecutors said. He also has arrests, including for possession of cannabis, petty theft and driving with a suspended license, dating to 2013.

His next court appearance is next month.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and the Associated Press contributed to this report