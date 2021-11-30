3 New York teen girls wanted for spate of attacks on young Jewish children

The New York Police Department is looking for three teenage girls wanted in a series of attacks on young Jewish children in Brooklyn.



Police say in the first case, the suspects approached a 12-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy who were walking home on Skillman Street about 6 p.m. on Friday.

One of the suspects slapped the younger boy in the face before running off. The older boy was not hit, according to a press release from police.

Then on Sunday at 5:35 p.m., an 18-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were walking to the store on DeKalb Avenue when they were confronted by three females.

The 18-year-old was approached from behind, was grabbed by the jacket and pulled to the ground. The three suspects took off and the 7-year-old girl was not attacked.



A short time later on the same day, a 9-year-old boy was approached from behind as he was walking on Skillman Street, and was slapped on top of his head multiple times before the suspects took off.

The victims were all wearing traditional Jewish attire when they were targeted. None of the victims were injured in the attacks.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incidents.



The individuals are described as female teens, each wearing jeans and winter jackets.



Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.