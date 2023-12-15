1 dead after Louisville officers report shots fired on domestic call

Two people were shot and one died after Louisville police responded to a domestic incident with an armed person Thursday night.

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers went to the home on North 25th Street around 8:45 p.m. A caller told police a family member at the home was pointing a gun at people, and a child was in the house. The caller said they believed the armed person was under the influence of narcotics, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Police arrived and heard loud arguing in an upstairs room, Gwinn-Villaroel said. Officers attempted to communicate with the people in the room, but "the situation escalated," and officers forced entry into the room, according to Gwinn-Villaroel. The chief said "shots were fired" once officers entered the room, but did not specify who fired the shots.

Police found guns in the room and treated those who were wounded. A male who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition Thursday night.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the shooting from a reporter Friday morning.