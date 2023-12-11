Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta apartment shooting

Georgia police believe shooting occurred during drug exchange

Associated Press
A shooting in Atlanta killed three people and left one victim wounded Saturday evening, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE in the city’s Buckhead district Saturday.

Police said three victims in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital. The shooting victim who survived was "alert, conscious and breathing," police said.

Investigators with a homicide unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances of the shooting and the investigation was still in progress, police said.

Three people were killed and a fourth injured in a reportedly drug-related shooting in Atlanta on Saturday night.

The shooting was linked to drug activity at 3005 Buckhead Apartments, they said.

"This wasn’t like a home invasion type of scenario. We believe that the perpetrators were invited in for that drug exchange. It was some type of drug transaction that was taking place inside the apartment," Maj. Peter Malecki told WANF.

Police planned to run tests on handguns recovered at the scene to determine which of the weapons was involved in the shooting, Malecki said.

Police did not identify the victims and there was no information immediately available about a suspect.