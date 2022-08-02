Indiana community heartbroken after rookie officer is killed during traffic stop by repeat offender

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elwood, Indiana police are honoring 24-year-old rookie officer Noah Shahnavaz who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop over the weekend.

The officer's death reinvigorated already existing discussions about the alarming crime wave taking America by storm, and Indiana State Police Department superintendent Doug Carter told "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday that change will not come any time soon.

"This is pervasive all around this country," Carter said. "Until prosecutors and judges say ‘enough,’ this is going to continue."

Shahnavaz approached the suspect's vehicle early Sunday morning when the suspect fired 30 rounds into his car, Carter detailed.

"Noah didn't stand a chance," he said. "It's just unbelievable what's happening to the very fabric of our nation because of violence and the lack of respect for human life."

Carter added that such crime is shocking to the small community, located approximately 25 miles outside of Indianapolis.

Host Carley Shimkus spelled out the charges the suspect faces, including murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, resisting law enforcement and two enhancements for firearm possession and for being a "habitual offender."

"Why was [the suspect] on the street?" Shimkus asked.

"That's a very good question, and it's a story that repeats itself all over this nation every single day…" Carter answered, reiterating the need for judges and prosecutors to take a stand and hold criminals accountable.