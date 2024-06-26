2 Montana inmates charged with attempted murder after alleged attack on corrections officers

Two inmates at a Montana county jail are facing attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking corrections officers with makeshift weapons over the weekend.

Myron Scott Goes Ahead, 20, and Ashtin Zant Glen, 18, pleaded not guilty to the crime during virtual court appearances from the Yellowstone County jail on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Sheriff Mike Linder said the inmates' unprovoked attack against two officers on Saturday was captured on security cameras, but he refused to release the footage.

Prosecutor Hojae Chung of the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office said during Tuesday's hearing that one of the inmates used a makeshift knife to repeatedly stab one of the officers in the back of the head, which resulted in serious bleeding.

LOUISIANA POLICE OFFICERS INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY COVERING UP ABUSE OF SUSPECT: REPORT

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released later that night with the expectation of making a full recovery, according to the sheriff.

Bond was set at $1 million for Goes Ahead and $500,000 for Glen. They are also facing additional weapons charges.

Both men could be sentenced to up to life in prison if convicted on the attempted murder charges.

JURY AWARDS $700K TO SEATTLE PROTESTERS JAILED FOR WRITING ANTI-POLICE SLOGANS ON BARRICADE

Goes Ahead was being held in jail while awaiting trial on two murder charges in connection with a shooting last year in Billings that left a man and a baby dead.

He and another suspect allegedly stole ammunition from a sporting goods store and fired bullets into a house where the victims were. The boy, who was just shy of 1-year-old, suffocated after the man carrying him was shot and fell on top of him, according to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Glen was being held on charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly shot and injured a man during a gunfight last year. He is also accused of firing at deputies while fleeing the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.