Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Two people in Denver were found dead Saturday night at a former hotel that the city is using to shelter homeless people, authorities said.

The victims, a man and a woman, were found around 9:20 p.m. in one of the shelter's residential rooms at the former DoubleTree Hotel in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, the Denver Police Department said.

Police did not immediately release further details surrounding the homicide investigation, including manner of death. It was unclear whether the victims were residents.

No arrests have been made and no details about a suspect were immediately available.

WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF TELLS DEPUTIES NOT TO ENFORCE CITY'S NEW HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT LEGISLATION

A nonprofit group that provides affordable housing acquired the 300-room building in November.

The city is now leasing the property, which is still classified as a hotel, as part of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s House1000 initiative, FOX31 Denver reported. The program aims to reduce the number of homeless people in Denver.

LA JUDGE, LOCAL OFFICIALS LAUNCH BOLD REVIEW OF CITY'S HOMELESS SERVICE PROVIDER AMID GROWING CRISIS

Citizens who frequent the area told the station that authorities have been to there multiple times and questioned what the city of Denver is doing to keep residents safe.

"It’s all on the city. The city put up the money to house the people, the city needs to put up the money to make sure everyone is safe," Leon Mickling, who is staying at a nearby hotel, told the station.

The mayor's office told the station in a statement that Johnston is aware of the situation and was working with police to learn more information.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and are offering up to a $2,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest in the double homicide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.