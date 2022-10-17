Expand / Collapse search
2 arrested in connection to Southern California shooting that wounded 4

CA deputies found 4 victims with gunshot wounds at a Lancaster apartment complex on Sunday

Associated Press
Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded four people in Southern California, authorities said.

Deputies responding Sunday evening found four victims with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Three of the victims were taken to hospitals by ambulances and the fourth was driven in a private vehicle. All had non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Two suspects have been arrested in the Southern California weekend shooting that left two people injured at a Lancaster apartment complex.

Two suspects have been arrested in the Southern California weekend shooting that left two people injured at a Lancaster apartment complex. (Fox News)

Officials announced the arrests Monday morning but didn't immediately provide suspect details.