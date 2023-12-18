Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nebraska

1 killed in Nebraska after house explosion linked to 'destructive devices'

NE police and firefighters faced secondary explosions upon their arrival at the scene

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • A body was discovered on Sunday morning following a house explosion in Nebraska believed to be caused by "destructive devices."
  • Emergency crews responded to the incident in Hastings after a 911 caller reported the explosion.
  • The victim was found within the debris of the destroyed home, and their identity has not yet been disclosed.

A body was found early Sunday after a Nebraska house explosion that authorities say was likely caused by "destructive devices."

Police in Hastings said in a news release that emergency crews rushed to the home around 3:15 a.m. after a 911 caller reported the explosion. Police and firefighters encountered secondary explosions upon arriving.

VIRGINIA HOME EXPLODES AFTER BARRICADED SUSPECT FIRES FLARE GUN, FIREARM WHILE POLICE ATTEMPT SEARCH

Within the debris of the destroyed home, they found the victim, the release said. The person's name wasn't immediately released.

Omaha, Lincoln, Nebraska city crime

Ongoing efforts are underway to locate additional explosives, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad for testing. (Fox News)

The release said crews have been working to locate additional explosives, and the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad is helping with testing.

1 INJURED IN EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOME EXPLOSION

Hastings is a town of about 25,000 people located about 100 miles west of Lincoln.