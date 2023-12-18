1 killed in Nebraska after house explosion linked to 'destructive devices'

A body was discovered on Sunday morning following a house explosion in Nebraska believed to be caused by "destructive devices."

Emergency crews responded to the incident in Hastings after a 911 caller reported the explosion.

The victim was found within the debris of the destroyed home, and their identity has not yet been disclosed.

A body was found early Sunday after a Nebraska house explosion that authorities say was likely caused by "destructive devices."

Police in Hastings said in a news release that emergency crews rushed to the home around 3:15 a.m. after a 911 caller reported the explosion. Police and firefighters encountered secondary explosions upon arriving.

Within the debris of the destroyed home, they found the victim, the release said. The person's name wasn't immediately released.

The release said crews have been working to locate additional explosives, and the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad is helping with testing.

Hastings is a town of about 25,000 people located about 100 miles west of Lincoln.