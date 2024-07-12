1 dead, 2 missing after tourist helicopter crashes off coast of Hawaiian island

One person is dead and two others are missing after a tourist helicopter crashed off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Kauaʻi on Thursday.

The helicopter associated with Ali‘i Kaua‘i Air Tours and Charters went down about a quarter mile offshore along the Na Pali Coast early Thursday afternoon, according to the County of Kaua'i government Facebook page.

The crash was reported to Kaua'i Police Dispatch around 1:20 p.m. local time after hikers on the Kalalau Trail witnessed the helicopter go down, according to the post.

One body was recovered from the ocean around 2:25 p.m. and two others remained missing as of a 6:10 p.m. update from the county. The identities of the passengers on the helicopter have not been released.

HELICOPTER PILOT PLUMMETS NEAR RESIDENTIAL HOME IN FIERY CRASH, POLICE SAY

While local search and recovery efforts were paused at sundown for the safety of first responders, the U.S. Coast Guard continued its search into the evening. Local efforts will ramp back up "at first light on Friday," the county said.

Kaua'i Police Chief Todd Raybuck said the search and recovery for the two missing bodies will continue to be a multi-agency response.

"Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy. We will continue working with our partners to locate the missing individuals and provide support during this difficult time," he said.

A temporary flight restriction has been enacted in the search area by the Federal Aviation Administration while the operation remains active.

TOURISTS IN COLOMBIA LEFT HANGING AFTER HELICOPTER PLUMMETS SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF

Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami shared his condolences following the tragic crash, stating through the county Facebook page that he is "incredibly sad" to hear of the person killed and the two missing.

"While we do not know all the details surrounding the incident at this time, we do know that our first responders are doing everything they can in this emergency operation," Kawakami said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved."

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke also shared her "deepest condolences to the loved ones of those involved in this terrible incident" and thanked all the agencies responding to the crash for their assistance.

Agencies involved in search and recovery operations include the U.S. Coast Guard, Kaua'i Fire Department personnel, including Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, the Kaua'i Emergency Management Agency, the Hawai'i Emergency Management Agency, Ocean Safety Bureau personnel and Kaua'i police.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's unclear what caused the helicopter to crash, but the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.