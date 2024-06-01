Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire

Helicopter pilot plummets near residential home in fiery crash, police say

The pilot survived the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Florida boy, 13, arrested for shining laser at sheriff's office helicopter Video

Florida boy, 13, arrested for shining laser at sheriff's office helicopter

A 13-year-old Florida boy is facing a felony charge for pointing a laser at a sheriff's office helicopter. (via Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

A pilot survived after his helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon in a fiery accident in New Hampshire.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, the helicopter plummeted into the wooded line at a residential property at approximately 12:45 p.m. in Danbury.

Authorities said that the initial investigation revealed that the pilot lost control.

4-YEAR-OLD AMONG 5 DEAD IN FIERY SOUTH CAROLINA CRASH

Helicopter crash

A helicopter pilot who was attempting to land near a Danbury, New Hampshire home lost control and crashed on Saturday, June 1. (Bristol Fire Department)

Photos from the incident showed the remnants of the helicopter after it had crashed.

The pilot, whose name was not revealed, survived the incident.

COAST GUARD RESCUES 8 PEOPLE, INCLUDING CHILD, AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES 36 MILES WEST OF FLORIDA COASTLINE

Police said that he suffered injuries but was conscious, breathing and alert. He was taken by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. 

Aftermath of helicopter crash in New Hampshire woods

Debris after the helicopter crash. New Hampshire State Police said in a press release that the pilot survived the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. (Bristol Fire Department)

The New Hampshire State Police told the public who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Danbury Police Department. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are investigating the incident further.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FAA for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.