Helicopter pilot plummets near residential home in fiery crash, police say

A pilot survived after his helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon in a fiery accident in New Hampshire.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, the helicopter plummeted into the wooded line at a residential property at approximately 12:45 p.m. in Danbury.

Authorities said that the initial investigation revealed that the pilot lost control.

Photos from the incident showed the remnants of the helicopter after it had crashed.

The pilot, whose name was not revealed, survived the incident.

Police said that he suffered injuries but was conscious, breathing and alert. He was taken by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

The New Hampshire State Police told the public who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Danbury Police Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are investigating the incident further.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FAA for comment.