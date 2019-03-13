Walt Disney World increases ticket prices for most popular days

Depending on when you go, you might need a little more cheddar to visit the House of Mouse.

Walt Disney World has confirmed an increase in the price of tickets during peak times around holidays such as Christmas, New Year’s, and even Easter.

RESTAURANT OWNER TREATS EMPLOYEES TO DISNEY WORLD TRIP

One-day ticket prices will reportedly reach up to $159 per person during more popular dates around these holidays, or $30 more than the top price of one-day ticket tickets as of October 2018.

“Our flexible date-based ticket pricing reflects the demand we see for our parks and provides guests multiple options to meet their vacation needs," a Disney spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Fox News. "As we invest in our parks and expand our offerings, we will continue to look for ways to manage high demand and spread attendance while preserving and enhancing the guest experience.”

The lowest price for a one-day, single-park ticket remains at $109.

Prices for one-day park hopper tickets also increased and now cost between from $169 to $219, versus $139 to $189, as noted by Fox 35 Orlando.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Disney World officials had announced changes to their pricing model in September 2018, to take effect the following month. Under that “flexible pricing” plan, single-park tickets ranged in cost from $109 to $129 depending on what day guests visited.

More information on pricing for individual dates at Disney World can be found on their website.