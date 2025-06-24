Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Travel

Utility workers digging trenches stumble upon 1,000-year-old mummy with intact hair

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
1,000-year-old pre-Incan mummy discovered by utility workers in Peru Video

Utility workers in Lima, Peru, recently uncovered a 1,000-year-old mummy predating the Inca Empire. The mummy likely belongs to the Chancay culture that existed from 1000 to 1470 A.D. (Source: The Associated Press)

Utility workers recently came across a millennia-old mummy that predates the Inca Empire.

The groundsmen were excavating trenches in the Peruvian capital of Lima earlier in June when they came across the remains.

The well-preserved female mummy dates back 1,000 years, experts said — and was found just 20 inches below the ground. 

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN TOMBS OF ANCIENT EGYPTIAN OFFICIALS

The Inca Empire lasted from around 1400 to 1533 A.D. — so the individual died some 400 years before the rise of the Incans.

Pictures of the remains show the skeleton in an upright position, still retaining dark brown hair.

Split image of female mummy, people observing it

A female mummy was recently discovered in the district of Puente Piedra on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

The mummy likely dates back to the Chancay culture, which existed in Peru from 1000 to 1470 A.D.

Jose Aliaga, an archaeologist with utility company Cálidda, told The Associated Press the burial was undoubtedly pre-Hispanic. 

DOZENS OF ANCIENT SKELETONS FOUND IN HEART OF BUSTLING CITY: 'HARD TO IMAGINE'

The Spanish colonized the area in 1535. 

"It is very common to find archaeological remains on the Peruvian coast, including Lima, mainly funerary elements: tombs, burials, and, among these, mummified individuals."

"We found remains and evidence that there could be a pre-Hispanic burial," Aliaga said.

Lima, home to 10 million people, has been inhabited by humans for thousands of years. 

Worker next to mummy in ground

Utility workers found the mummy while digging a natural gas line for the company Cálidda. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

The city is located in a valley irrigated by three Andes-fed rivers, which made it inhabitable for ancient civilizations.

Pieter Van Dalen, dean of the College of Archaeologists of Peru, told AP that coming across remains is not uncommon in Lima. 

The city alone boasts 400 archaeological sites.

"It is very common to find archaeological remains on the Peruvian coast, including Lima, mainly funerary elements: tombs, burials, and, among these, mummified individuals," the expert noted. 

Mummy seen through yellow tape, fencing

The mummy was discovered in an upright position and still retains dark brown hair. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Van Dalen, who was not involved in the discovery, said many Peruvian mummies are naturally mummified in desert areas, where their skin is dehydrated by the heat. 

Some Peruvian mummies are usually found in a seated position with hands covering their faces.

Mummies are of high interest to archaeologists worldwide, and many are discovered and studied every year.

Spanish signs outside discovery site

The city of Lima has over 400 archaeological sites and boasts a rich history going back thousands of years. Above, a sign indicating the archaeological work area, with entrance prohibited by the public. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Earlier this spring, Peruvian officials announced the discovery of 5,000-year-old remains belonging to a high-status ancient woman.

Researchers also conducted a recent study on an 18th-century mummy in Austria, finding that it was well-preserved from an unusual embalming method.

Fox News Digital's Mitch Picasso contributed to this report, as did The Associated Press.

