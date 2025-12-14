Unusual airport amenity gains traction as part of healthy travel push: 'Makes a world of difference'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Once a rare luxury reserved only for premium international travelers, the ability to shower at airports is gaining new attention as fliers look for ways to refresh during long-haul trips and extended layovers — especially amid the MAHA push for healthier living in virtually any venue.

Travelers are even sharing TikTok videos detailing the amenities offered by a variety of airports, including private stalls and toiletries.

Others are asking why airports haven't widely adopted more wellness-focused amenities such as publicly accessible shower suites or dedicated gyms.

Frequent fliers on Reddit have also compared their experiences using lounge showers — noting that access can vary widely depending on airline status and airport.

The Trump administration recently spotlighted a $1 billion initiative for family-friendly improvements, unveiled during a pull-up event at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

Frequent fliers say the ability to shower between flights can make a dramatic difference on long travel days, especially after overnight routes or lengthy international connections.

Peter Shankman, a New York–based corporate keynote speaker and author, said he logs more than 250,000 miles a year.

He said travelers need to know a few things before using an airport shower for the first time.

Some of the best airport shower facilities are found overseas, he said, where long flights and connections make it essential for travelers to reset between journeys.

"You’ve been on a plane all night, you’re greasy, you’re gross," said Shankman. "To get a shower and let the hot water wash all the ‘plane’ off you makes a world of difference."

Many lounges now notify passengers through an app or buzzer when a shower suite is ready.

Zurich Airport is one of his top picks, he said.

It offers private shower rooms in its lounges that allow passengers to freshen up before continuing on, he said.

Several major U.S. airport lounges, including United Polaris, American Flagship and Delta Sky Club locations, offer shower suites for travelers, according to the companies' websites.

Programs such as Priority Pass, an independent membership initiative, provide access to lounges with shower facilities at airports around the world.

Access varies by airport and airline — but lounge membership or elite status typically offers the most reliable option.

Some lounges sell day passes, and several international airports host independent shower or spa facilities that any traveler can pay to use.

Shankman said the process is usually straightforward. After checking into the lounge, travelers go to the shower desk, where staff assign them a room or place them on a waiting list.

Most facilities provide basic toiletries such as shampoo, soap and towels — and Shankman noted that showers are generally cleaned after each use.

Still, timing matters.

Any traveler planning to use an airport shower should head straight to the lounge after landing, as wait times can spike when several international flights arrive at once, he said.

In some airports, Shankman said he's seen passengers wait up to two or three hours for an available shower suite.

First-time users should also come prepared, he suggested.

"Always pack a clean pair of socks and underwear," he said.

"The last thing you want is to take a great shower and then have to put back on what you wore during the flight."

Travelers looking for shower availability at a specific airport should check the terminal or lounge information listed on the airport’s website.