Want to avoid getting sick on a plane this holiday season? Medical expert reveals best seat

©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ashley J. DiMella
Americans nationwide are getting ready to travel for the Christmas and holiday season, with many flying to see friends and loved ones. A record 3.1 million travelers were screened by the TSA on the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend — and even more are expected over Christmas.

But with crowded airports and packed planes, it’s easy for illness to spread.

The biggest risk for travelers won’t be what they touch — but what they breathe, said Dr. Neha Pathak, chief physician editor of health and lifestyle medicine at WebMD. 

"Most respiratory viruses like flu or COVID spread mainly through the air and [through] close contact, not from tray tables or armrests," Pathak told Fox News Digital.

She added, "Your hands are really the critical piece here… If you clean them regularly and avoid touching your face, you can dramatically reduce any risk that comes from surfaces."

Interior of commercial airplane with passengers in their seats during flight.

With packed planes and crowded airports a sure thing this holiday season, it’s easy for illness to spread. A medical expert revealed the best place to sit to avoid getting sick.  (iStock)

She said that when it comes to surfaces, the classic "stomach bug" is the pathogen that concerns her most.

It's "incredibly hardy," she said, referring to viral gastroenteritis — an intestinal infection that includes such symptoms as watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting or nausea and more, per the Mayo Clinic. "And it can survive on surfaces for days."

She added, "That makes it the perfect candidate for surface transmission in places like airplanes — especially bathrooms and high-touch areas."

London, UK - May 12, 2013: Flight crew and passengers on board an Easyjet flight from Ajaccio to London. IATA forecast shows that airlines expect to welcome 3.6 billion passengers in 2016.

When it comes to surfaces, the classic "stomach bug" is the pathogen that concerns one medical expert the most. (iStock)

"The virus that gives you vomiting and diarrhea is more likely to hitch a ride on a tray table than the viruses that cause flu or COVID," she said.

With that in mind, Pathak revealed that to avoid getting sick, a window seat far from the bathroom is the best place to sit on an airplane. 

Holiday travelers at Chicago airport in busy terminal

A record 3.1 million travelers were screened by the TSA on the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend — with more expected during Christmas travel.  (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

"You will have fewer people brushing past you, less exposure to aisle traffic and, overall, fewer close contacts," said Pathak.

She also recommended wearing a mask for those wishing to avoid getting sick.

middle seat airplane

One doctor always turns on her overhead air vent on planes, she said.  (iStock)

Pathak said she turns on her overhead air vent, washes and sanitizes her hands frequently, and avoids touching her face — especially her mouth or nose — while traveling on a plane. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

