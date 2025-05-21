Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines flight returns to Hawaii after concerning message found on bathroom mirror; FBI investigating

Law enforcement met the plane and conducted a security sweep

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
A United Airlines flight traveling from Honolulu to Los Angeles returned safely to Hawaii Wednesday morning after a "potential security concern" was found written on a bathroom mirror.

Flight 1169, which took off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just after 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, was bound for Los Angeles International Airport.

United Airlines plane

A United Airlines plane bound for LAX turned around mid-flight Wednesday after a "potential security concern." (Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After the "potential security concern" was found, the Boeing 777 returned to the airport, a United Airlines spokesperson wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

NAVY TECHNICIAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY MAKING FALSE BOMB THREAT ON HAWAIIAN AIRLINES FLIGHT

"United Flight 1169 from Honolulu to Los Angeles returned safely to Honolulu after a potential security concern was found written on a lavatory mirror," the statement said. "Law enforcement met the aircraft, and a security sweep was conducted."

It landed back in Hawaii just after 1:35 a.m.

Honolulu poluce emblem

Honolulu police referred questions about the investigation to the FBI. (Mitchell Layton)

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES FLIGHT DIVERTED ON SAN DIEGO TARMAC OVER POSSIBLE BOMB THREAT; PERSON ARRESTED

Law enforcement met the plane and conducted a security sweep, though the airline did not confirm what, if anything, was found on the plane.

The FBI in Honolulu did not immediately confirm to Fox News Digital if there were any arrests or clarify the nature of the security concern. Honolulu police referred questions about the investigation to the FBI.

Honolulu, Hawaii

The United Airlines flight being investigated by the FBI took off from Honolulu. (iStock)

PLANE UNDERGOES SECURITY SEARCH 'AWAY FROM MAIN TERMINAL' NEAR DC AFTER OMINOUS SOUND REPORTED DURING FLIGHT

"We are rebooking customers on another flight to Los Angeles that departs later this evening," the United Airlines spokesperson said.

There were 339 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.