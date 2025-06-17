Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Travel

Tourism surge creates 'new challenge' as visitors transform Mt. Fuji into 'trash mountain'

Tourists should respect sacred sites as country eyes goal of 60 million visitors by 2030, says embassy official

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Japan broke a record for tourism in 2024, with people from all over the world visiting the island nation. But the country has even bigger tourist goals for the years ahead. 

Hokuto Asano, first secretary at the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital in an interview that with the influx of tourists, the country is working to meet demand. (See the video at the top of this article.) 

"Overtourism is a new challenge for the Japanese community," said Asano. "So we need to pursue how to create a win-win relationship [between] Japanese local people and foreign tourists."

News outlets have reported on a "two-tier" pricing system at restaurants, theme parks and other attractions, with tourists charged more for services and experiences than Japanese citizens are charged. 

"The price of the restaurant, sushi restaurant in Japan, even hotel — the price is also increasing," Asano said. "So Japanese people sometimes say [that] Japanese people cannot enjoy the domestic tourism."

japan tourist

Nearly three million Americans visited Japan in 2024, according to recorsd.  (iStock)

He added, "But there should be a difference in the taste or preference between Japan and Japanese people and international tourists. There should be a difference in the price and also product or service toward the international tourists."

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, nearly 33.4 million travelers visited Japan, according to the country’s government site projections. Nearly three million Americans visited the country in 2024.

Asano said the number of visitors last year ended up reaching 36 million and that Japan has a plan to nearly double the number of visitors in the next five years.

"In 2030, we want [to reach] the goal of 60 million people," said Asano.

Mount Fuji

The shadow of Mount Fuji is cast on clouds hanging below the summit in August 2019 in Japan.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The sacred Mount Fuji is climbed by 200,000 to 300,000 people every summer, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. 

Lately, however, Mt. Fuji has been pegged "trash mountain" due to serious overcrowding and garbage atop the world-famous landmark.

Asano said tourists have reported that there are not many trashcans in Japan — but he pointed to the limited number as a safety measure to "counter terrorism."

"We need to share our manner[s] [with those who] visit tourist destinations," said Asano. 

"So we would like [them to] understand [about] bringing back his or her own trash," he said.

Asano suggested that tourists need to be more respectful when visiting Japan.

Group Of Friends Visiting Japanese Shrine and Enjoying Taking Selfies

A group of friends visits a Japanese shrine and takes selfies with a smartphone.

"We need to share our values with international tourists," he said. 

When it comes to tourists in Japan, it's not just about "the trip," he said. 

"It's a good means to share culture and values. We would like international tourists to know more [about] Japan in terms of culture or sacred places or specific places," he said.

Asano added, "Maybe we can share how to enjoy those sacred places or share our tradition."