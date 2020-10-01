Flight attendant shares airplane's 'nastiest' spots in viral TikTok video

You might want to bring some disinfecting wipes on your next flight.

Kat Kamalani, a flight attendant and recent TikTok star, shared some of “the nastiest parts on an airplane,” in a video last month.

In the video, Kamalani explains some of the places on the airplane that passengers should disinfect on their own, including their tray tables and seat belt buckle.

The video, which has been viewed more than 985,700 times as of Thursday evening, is captioned: “Flight attendant hack. GROSS things on an airplane.”

Although it was posted last month, it is unclear whether or not the video was taken since airlines improved their cleaning procedures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SOUTH AFRICAN AIRLINE ASKS PUBLIC TO COME UP WITH NEW NAME; WINNER WILL RECEIVE YEAR’S WORTH OF FREE FLIGHTS

“First things first, do not touch the backseat pocket,” Kamalani said in the video. “They clean them out between flights, but they don’t sanitize them. Think of all the dirty tissues, barf bags and garbage that has been in there.”

“Next, if you’re going to use your tray table, make sure you sanitize it,” she added. “I have seen so many parents use this as a changing table for their child’s diaper and then they put it in the backseat pocket.”

AMERICAN AIRLINES ATTENDANT GIVES HEARTFELT GOODBYE ON HER LAST FLIGHT BEFORE BEING FURLOUGHED

After that, Kamalani moved to the air vents, saying “thousands of hands” have touched them.

“Wipe them down before you touch them,” she said.

“Next up is our safety guide cards,” she added. “We don’t sanitize them and a lot of people touch and read these things to pass by time.”

FRONTIER AIRLINES WILL FLY YOU TO ORLANDO FOR FREE -- IF YOU HAVE THIS NAME

Then, Kamalani showed a seatbelt buckle and said: “Yeah, just wipe it.”

“Next, when entering the lavatory, use a tissue to lock the door,” she added.

Finally, Kamalani ended her video with a quick hint.

“And a little tip for females, you can always find pads hidden in a compartment in the lavatory,” she said while showing the compartment in her video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, airlines have made their cleaning procedures much more thorough including increased cleaning staff, additional time to sanitize, and implementing new disinfecting technologies, according to previous reports.

Kamalani didn't mention those updated procedures in her video, leading at least one commenter to suggest she hasn't been flying recently.

"Ima [sic] flight attendant and right now everything is being sanitized," the commenter said. "Not sure if she's still flying right now."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In August, another of Kamalani’s flight attendant “hack” videos went viral.

In the video, which has since been viewed more than 6.2 million times, Kamalani explained hotel check-in safety tips including never saying your room number out loud, checking for bed bugs and removing any top pillows or comforters from the bed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS