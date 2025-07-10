Statue of Liberty mural intentionally placed in migrant city stirs up controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new mural is stirring up controversy worldwide.

"The Statue of Liberty's Silent Protest" was painted on a brick wall of a building on Rue de Chemin-de-Fer in Roubaix, France, by Dutch artist Judith de Leeuw. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The painting was unveiled on July 3, just a day before America’s Independence Day.

AMERICANS TARGETED IN MEXICO CITY AS LOCALS PROTEST AGAINST TOURISM AND SOARING RENTS

"The values that the statue once stood for - freedom, hope, the right to be yourself - have been lost for many," said de Leeuw, according to Euro News.

"Roubaix has a large migrant population, and many of them live in extremely difficult circumstances," she said, referring to the city in northern France. "The values that the statue once stood for — freedom, hope, the right to be yourself — have been lost for many."

The painting depicts the Statue of Liberty with nine spikes on her crown — the actual statue only has seven — and with her hands covering her face.

The mural was intentionally placed in a city known for its high migrant population, according to reports.

About 22.3% of the Roubaix population was made up of immigrants in 2021, according to the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies.

'AMERICA FIRST' NATIONAL PARKS PLAN FROM TRUMP SLAPS HIGHER FEES ON FOREIGN TOURISTS

De Leeuw shared she was nervous the message would be too controversial, but said that locals embraced the message given the harsh realities of immigration in France.

In 2022, 69% of violent robberies and other violent crimes, including sexual assaults, on public transport in the greater Paris region of Île-de-France were perpetrated by foreign nationals, according to the annual figures of the statistics bureau of the French Ministry of Interior.

French President Emmanuel Macron said at the time, "If we look at crime in Paris today, we cannot fail to see that at least half of the crime comes from people who are foreigners, either illegal immigrants or waiting for a residence permit."

He also said, "In any case, they're in a very delicate situation, often coming in through these [illegal immigration] channels."

The mural comes in reaction to the doubling down by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on enforcing immigration laws in the U.S. and deporting illegal migrants.

MYSTERIOUS 'TIRE TRAPS' PLAGUE CITY STREETS AS LOCALS TAKE MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS

A video posted by the artist went viral, amassing thousands of reactions on social media platforms.

"This exquisite, heartwrenching art expresses how I'm feeling as a US citizen," commented one woman.

Another person wrote, "Thank you for this. Signed, Heartbroken in the U.S."

"Your open borders policies ruined Paris. Fix yourselves before you judge us," commented one user.

Another person wrote, "Thank you for seeing us and sharing this sorrow and shame with the world."

Said another individual: "France: Where they imprison their political opponents."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., also weighed in on social media.

"This disgusts me. If any country ought to be kissing our [a--], it’s France. My uncle Roy fought and died and is buried there for their freedom," the lawmaker posted on X.

Another X user commented, "I agree with the mural."

"I think we're going to have to liberate them once again," an X user joked.

"Well, of course France would try to shame the USA for having border and immigration laws," wrote one person. "They are part of the EU who likes to shame every country who doesn’t want mass immigration."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Another individual commented, "To say this is phenomenal is an understatement & the meaning powerful! I salute you, my friend, my hero."

Wrote another user, "This is occupied France. I mean FULLY occupied France."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Statue of Liberty was gifted by the French people to the United States and revealed to the world on Oct. 28, 1886, in New York harbor, affirming the friendship between the two nations.