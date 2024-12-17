Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

Rare wartime papers, officer's wallet donated by his descendants to Museum of the American Revolution

Army lieutenant's wallet, including a pocket-sized almanac, heads to Philadelphia

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
100-year-old time capsule unveiled at National WWI Museum in Missouri Video

100-year-old time capsule unveiled at National WWI Museum in Missouri

A centennial time capsule was opened in Kansas City, Missouri, at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, where historical photos, documents and artifacts were revealed.

Rare artifacts belonging to an officer in the German Regiment of the Continental Army have been donated to the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. 

A wallet made by Continental Army Lt. Samuel Gerock gives a first-hand account of the battles of Trenton and Princeton as well as lesser-known battles, according to the museum's press release. 

The wallet is made from the animal skin drumhead of a drum carried by his regiment detailed with ink inscriptions containing a pocket-sized almanac and wartime papers inside the wallet. 

FLORIDA ARTIST'S PATRIOTIC ANDY WARHOL PIECE FEATURED AT POPULAR EVENT DRAWING THOUSANDS OF VISITORS

Museum of the American Revolution artifact

An animal akin wallet and wartime papers belonging to Continental Army Officer Samuel Gerock have been donated to the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. (Museum of the American Revolution)

Gerock lived in Baltimore, Maryland, before settling in New Bern, North Carolina, after the war.

"His papers not only showcase new information about the Revolutionary War, but they help to reveal the various ways veterans proved their service afterward in order to receive financial assistance," said Matthew Skic, the museum’s senior curator. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Gerock’s testimony, paired with the fact that these documents survive, is rare and historically valuable."

wartime paper artifact

A wallet made by Officer Samuel Gerock gives a first-hand account of the battles of Trenton and Princeton as well as lesser-known battles. (Museum of the American Revolution)

In his pocket almanac, Gerock sketched the Battle of Spanktown that took place near Woodbridge, New Jersey, Feb. 23, 1777.

Gerock brought these items to a courthouse in 1818 to apply for financial assistance from the federal government for his Revolutionary War service.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The artifacts were in possession of Gerock’s descendants, and his great-great-great-granddaughter, Nanette Reid Osborne, donated the items in honor of her mother.

Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution is located in Philadelphia.  (Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"I didn’t know that people would find them interesting, but they do, and I’m just really happy that we were able to donate them to the museum so as many people as possible can see and learn from them," said Osborne, according to the release.

"I've always felt like these objects shouldn't be stuck in a drawer somewhere."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The artifacts are on display at the museum in the second-floor Oneida Indian Nation Atrium.