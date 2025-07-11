Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Once-polluted Paris river reopens for public swimming after Olympics rush to clean it up

'Clean' Seine River swimming spots opened for first time since 1923

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
close
Paris swimmers enjoy dip in Seine River after a century of polluted waters Video

Paris swimmers enjoy dip in Seine River after a century of polluted waters

Paris has re-opened the River Seine for public swimming for the first time since 1923.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seine River in Paris, France, has officially reopened for public swimming. (See the video at the top of this article.) 

This is the first time the river has been opened to swimmers since 1923, Reuters reported.

The July 5 re-opening arrived after a major push to clean up the once-polluted river ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where events like men's and women’s triathlon were set to take place.

BEACH BACTERIA WARNINGS PLAGUE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND PLANS NATIONWIDE

Last-minute testing considered the water safe for swimmers, although the men’s race was postponed for a day due to safety concerns. 

For the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, each nation was also boated down the river, making the Seine a focal point for Olympians and visitors.

Athletes are shown diving into the Seine to start the swimming stage of the men's individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in central Paris on July 31, 2024. 

Athletes are shown diving into the Seine to start the swimming stage of the men's individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in central Paris on July 31, 2024.  (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, the public can swim at three sites along the banks of the river. 

These sites are available for more than 1,000 swimmers to visit daily until August 31.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The first of the swimmers shared their thoughts with Reuters.

"Really nice, I'm impressed, surprised," said a 24-year-old Brazilian who lives in Paris. "I never imagined being in the water close to the Eiffel Tower."

a woman swims in the seine river overlooking the Eiffel tower

Parisians and visitors return to the Seine to swim officially for the first time in 100 years near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on July 5, 2025. (Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A 51-year-old woman said, "The water is clean, it's warm, it's clear. There is a bit of algae, but that's normal."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The clean-up effort reportedly included investments connecting tens of thousands of homes to the sewer system, upgrading water treatment facilities and constructing rainwater storage reservoirs to prevent sewer overflow during heavy storms.

swimmers dip in the seine river in paris

Swimmers report clean conditions in Paris's Seine River, re-opened on July 5, 2025, for the first time since 1923. (Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images)

During the swimming season, daily water tests will reportedly be conducted, with green and red flags indicating which areas are open or closed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Outside of Paris, 14 swimming sites will be set up on the Seine and Marne rivers, with a couple already open.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article. 

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.