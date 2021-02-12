Nickelodeon is opening its first resort in Mexico this summer

Mexico is about to get a lot of Nickelodeon.

On Wednesday, Karisma Hotels & Resorts announced that it will be opening a Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in June.

The resort will be the first Nickelodeon resort in the country and will have one of Mexico’s largest water parks, according to the announcement. Tickets for the family-friendly resort went on sale starting Wednesday.

The resort has 280 "oceanfront swim-up suites" with decor inspired by fan-favorite Nickelodeon shows including "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and "Dora the Explorer."

Each of those suites can hold a family of five and has two bathrooms. According to the announcement, opening rates for these suites starts at $453 per person per night.

The hotel also has four "Signature Suites" in its rooftop penthouse. Those suites are fully themed, with the "Pineapple Suite" -- based on "SpongeBob SquarePants" -- and the first-ever "Turtle Lair Suite" -- based on "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

These 3,000-square-foot suites have a 700-square-foot oceanfront terrace, private butler service and other special perks.

To book a night in one of these suites, it’ll set you back $8,828 per night, according to the website.

When the hotel opens, so will its six-acre Aqua Nick water park, complete with lazy river, "Adventure River" and an area dedicated to Nickelodeon’s iconic slime.

Guests will also be allowed to enjoy the resort’s six restaurants, fitness center and spa.

The resort has created a comprehensive coronavirus safety program, which includes on-site antigen testing, as well.

This will be the second Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts opened by Karisma. The group previously opened a Nickelodeon resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

"After the huge success of the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, we could not be better poised to expand the brand experience with our resort with all oceanfront swim-up suites, along with themed experiences with an extended cast of 20 your favorite Nickelodeon characters," Mario Mathieu, Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ senior vice president of business development, design and construction said in a statement.