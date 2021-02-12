Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Resorts
Published

Nickelodeon is opening its first resort in Mexico this summer

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya will open in June

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mexico is about to get a lot of Nickelodeon. 

On Wednesday, Karisma Hotels & Resorts announced that it will be opening a Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in June. 

The resort will be the first Nickelodeon resort in the country and will have one of Mexico’s largest water parks, according to the announcement. Tickets for the family-friendly resort went on sale starting Wednesday.

The resort has 280 "oceanfront swim-up suites" with decor inspired by fan-favorite Nickelodeon shows including "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and "Dora the Explorer."

MARGARITAVILLE RESORT TO OPEN IN NYC’S TIMES SQUARE THIS SPRING

Karisma Hotels &amp; Resorts will be opening Mexico’s first Nickelodeon-themed resort this summer.

Karisma Hotels &amp; Resorts will be opening Mexico’s first Nickelodeon-themed resort this summer. (Karisma Hotels & Resorts)

Each of those suites can hold a family of five and has two bathrooms. According to the announcement, opening rates for these suites starts at $453 per person per night. 

HYATT TO OFFER FREE CORONAVIRUS TESTING AT ALL LATIN AMERICA RESORTS

The hotel also has four "Signature Suites" in its rooftop penthouse. Those suites are fully themed, with the "Pineapple Suite" -- based on "SpongeBob SquarePants" -- and the first-ever "Turtle Lair Suite" -- based on "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

The Nickelodeon Hotels &amp; Resorts Riviera Maya will be opening in June. A rendering of the resort’s main lobby is pictured.

The Nickelodeon Hotels &amp; Resorts Riviera Maya will be opening in June. A rendering of the resort’s main lobby is pictured. (Karisma Hotels & Resorts)

RESORT’S $500G MEXICAN VACATION PACKAGE INCLUDES PRIVATE JET, ‘WORLD’S MOST EXPENSIVE TACO’

These 3,000-square-foot suites have a 700-square-foot oceanfront terrace, private butler service and other special perks. 

To book a night in one of these suites, it’ll set you back $8,828 per night, according to the website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

When the hotel opens, so will its six-acre Aqua Nick water park, complete with lazy river, "Adventure River" and an area dedicated to Nickelodeon’s iconic slime. 

Guests will also be allowed to enjoy the resort’s six restaurants, fitness center and spa.

The resort has created a comprehensive coronavirus safety program, which includes on-site antigen testing, as well. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

This will be the second Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts opened by Karisma. The group previously opened a Nickelodeon resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

"After the huge success of the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, we could not be better poised to expand the brand experience with our resort with all oceanfront swim-up suites, along with themed experiences with an extended cast of 20 your favorite Nickelodeon characters," Mario Mathieu, Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ senior vice president of business development, design and construction said in a statement.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.