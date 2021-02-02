Margaritaville resort to open in NYC’s Times Square this spring

Here’s one hotel where you won’t have to worry about losing your shaker of salt.

The new 29-story Margaritaville Resort is set to open this spring in New York City’s Times Square, according to the hotel’s website. It had previously been scheduled to open sometime last year.

The 234-room hotel inspired by the lyrics of the hit Jimmy Buffett song will feature relaxed tropical island-inspired design right in the heart of bustling Manhattan.

SEAWORLD SAN DIEGO REOPENING THIS WEEKEND, BUT RIDES, ROLLERCOASTERS WILL STAY CLOSED

Margaritaville’s amenities will include a heated outdoor pool, valet parking, laundry service and a fitness center, according to its website. The guest rooms will feature rain showers, Keurig coffee makers, mini fridges, bathrobes and slippers.

The resort will include several dining options, including a tiki bar adorned with palm trees and surf boards, a rooftop Landshark Bar & Grill, the License to Chill Bar with outdoor fire pits overlooking Times Square and the 32nd-floor 5 O’clock Somewhere Bar with views looking out across the city and Hudson River. Presumably at least one of them will serve a margarita.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New renderings shared by The Points Guy also show off some of the hotel’s décor, like a giant flip flop in the lobby.

Margaritaville Holdings, the company behind the resort, previously said the project would cost $300 million.

John Cohlan, Margaritaville CEO, previously said in a press release that the resort "brings fun, relaxation and a much-needed escape from the every day to any set of coordinates."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

There are currently 34 Margaritaville hotel locations that have opened or are in the works.

"The Margaritaville Resort Hotel and the lifestyle experience it offers will be the perfect complement to the exciting, fast-paced energy of Times Square and we can't wait to bring this destination to the travelers and residents of New York City," Cohlan said.