Determined mouse squeezes big piece of bread into tiny hole on NYC subway

Nothing is impossible for this mighty mouse.



A video of a determined mouse trying to get a giant piece of bread inside of tiny hole at a New York City subway station has gone viral.



RAT CARRYING COFFEE CUP ON NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY TRACK GOES VIRAL



The video, posted by Joseph Rocco, shows the rodent holding the large bread in its mouth as it attempts to climb inside of a hole in the wall.



Despite several attempts, however, the mouse is unable to get inside the hole while still holding on to its carb snack. In what can only be described as an example of perseverance, the mouse is eventually successful.



The short clip garnered a ton of reactions online, mostly from those who couldn’t resist witty commentary.



SUBWAY PASSENGER SQUIRTS KETCHUP ON FLOOR TO STOP CROWDING AROUND SEAT



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS



“Jerry is really struggling. Lmao,” a YouTube user commented on the video.



“I will bet that his wifey said u go out and bring home something to eat or dont come home!” am Instagram user joked.



“Never in my life have I rooted for a rat so hard. Get that snack little buddy,” another commented.



Of course, rats carrying food and beverages is nothing out of the ordinary in the Big Apple.



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS



Last year, a subway rider spotted a rat carrying a coffee cup.



“Made my whole day!! #coffeerat #nyc #MTA #pix11 Franklin Ave Brooklyn,” tweeted Melissa Walker, who posted a 30-second video of the rodent, who apparently needed his caffeine fix.

In the video, which has amassed over 63,000 views, the rat – which has been dubbed #coffeerat – is seen dragging the small coffee cup by its teeth as it scurries across the platform.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I can’t! Oh my God,” Walker says in the background.

One Twitter user, recalling another viral video in 2017 of a subway rat carrying pizza, commented: “It's pizza rat's cousin bringing coffee to the pot luck.”