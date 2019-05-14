JetBlue blames 'global' system outage for check-in problems, long lines at airports

JetBlue has confirmed that a “global” computer system outage was to blame for delayed check-ins and frustratingly long lines at airports where the carrier flies.

“Systems are recovering after a global Sabre outage impacting multiple airlines,” JetBlue wrote in a statement shared with Fox News on Tuesday morning. “JetBlue customers may experience longer lines in some airports this morning. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Sabre, a Texas-based company that provides booking and reservation services for several carries, claims its systems are now in “recovery” mode.

"Sabre experienced a technical issue that impacted some of our customers this morning,” the company said in a statement. “We are now in recovery and airlines are returning to normal operations. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Sabre also experienced a similar outage in late March and late April, which temporarily delayed passengers and resulted in nationwide delays across multiple major airlines, including American and Alaska Airlines. That outage, too, was resolved within a few hours of systems going offline, though Sabre did not confirm whether those technical outages were related to Tuesday morning’s.

This time, however, a representative for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News that the outages experienced by JetBlue were not affecting American.

And while JetBlue said passengers at multiple airlines may be experiencing longer lines, passengers at JFK in New York City appeared to be affected moreso than others.

However, some tweets indicate that online check-in was affected as well.

The Sabre system, meanwhile, appeared to be back up and running shortly after 7:30 a.m., alleviating lines at JFK, according to PIX 11 reporter Anthony DiLorenzo.

