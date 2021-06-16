Disney World fireworks return as coronavirus restrictions ease for vaccinated visitors

After a 15-month hiatus, fireworks are returning to Walt Disney World Resort.

The Orlando-based theme park recently announced it will be bringing back two firework shows starting on July 1, according to Disney Parks Blog.

At Magic Kingdom park visitors can expect to view Disney’s "Happily Ever After" pyrotechnics while Epcot visitors can expect to view Disney’s "Epcot Forever" show, a fireworks display that replaced the park’s "IllumiNations: Reflection of Earth" show in October 2019.

DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL STUDIOS STOPPING TEMPERATURE CHECKS FOR GUESTS

Both nighttime shows were last performed in March 2020, before Disney World shuttered its parks and hotels in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the parks reopened four months later, firework shows were temporarily suspended to ensure there’d be minimized crowds. Parades, in-person character greetings and other forms of live entertainment were also put on pause for the health and safety of guests, according to the Associated Press.

DISNEY WORLD REDUCING CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOLS

For months, Disney World visitors and fans who remained at home were advised to stream the parks’ firework show virtually through the company’s YouTube channel, social media accounts and apps.

As the pandemic has begun to wind down as the number of vaccinated Americans continues to rise, Disney World has eased its coronavirus restrictions.

DISNEY WORLD GUEST GETS FREE $75 SHIRT TO COMPLY WITH PARK’S DRESS CODE

For fully vaccinated guests, face coverings are optional at Walt Disney World Resort, but are still required on public transportation and transportation entrances. Meanwhile, non-vaccinated guests are required to wear face coverings throughout the resort. There is an exception however for pool areas and outdoor common areas.

"As we have done since reopening, we’ve been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols," an update to Disney World’s website reads. "Based on recent trends and guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making more adjustments to these measures, including physical distancing and face coverings."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Park reservations are still required, but in the last month Disney World has reintroduced character greetings and shared updates about its upcoming Boo Bash and 50th anniversary celebration.

While fireworks haven’t returned Disneyland Resort in the last two months since its reopening, the park is bringing back its "Mickey’s Mix Magic" light show starting on July 4.