Disney World shares Halloween plans with new ‘Boo Bash’ event, plus festive treats

Walt Disney World Resort already has new plans for Halloween and is even celebrating the halfway point to and the spooky holiday.

Instead of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney’s Orlando-based Magic Kingdom Park is hosting a Disney After Hours BOO BASH from August to October, according to a news release shared by Disney Parks Blog.

The festive event will occur on select dates between Aug. 10 and Oct. 31, and will run from 9 p.m. EST to midnight. Planners working on the seasonal event anticipate Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings, special performances, treats, décor and more.

Guests who purchase BOO BASH tickets will be provided entry "as early as 7 p.m. without the need for a day park ticket or Disney Park Pass theme park reservation," according to Disney Parks Blog. But, some event nights in August and September will notably start at 9:30 p.m.

At this point in time, protective face coverings are still going to be required at the park due to the lingering coronavirus pandemic. Other safety protocols are likely to be implemented, including physical distancing and encouraged contactless payments. However, a restricted list of Halloween costumes will be welcome for children and adults.

In 2020, the park’s seasonal Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was cancelled due to the pandemic.

While the cancellation put a damper on theme park fans more than nine months ago, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort are celebrating the halfway point to Halloween this May with a Conjuring Up the Magic celebration and Halfway to Halloween hashtag.

According to Disney Parks Blog, the early Halloween celebration kicked off on Friday, May 7, and includes a selection of limited-edition treats that are being served up by restaurant partners along with festive autumn recipes.

For example, The Ganachery and Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs are serving a Cauldron Cocoa Bomb and Hand Pies until Wednesday while Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes at the Downtown Disney District recently concluded a run of its Classic Pumpkin Pie Shake.

Meanwhile the home chefs who think they can replicate Disney’s past Halloween menu items can find recipes for the villain-themed Underworld Smoothies that are inspired by Hades from "Hercules" and the Deviled Dragon Eggs that are inspired by Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty."

The two other exclusive recipes Disney Parks Blog highlighted for Halfway to Halloween were Disneyland Park’s pumpkin muffins from Jolly Holiday Bakery Café and Epcot’s apple crumble tarts from its International Food & Wine Festival.